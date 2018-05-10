Guv directs Ravenshaw varsity to resolve issues through discussion

Cuttack: Odisha Governor Satya Pal Mallik today directed Ravenshaw University authorities to resolve the issues raised by the agitating students through discussion.

The Chancellor’s directive came a day after members of All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) submitted a memorandum to the Governor seeking withdrawal of the sine die closure imposed.

The varsity imposed sine die on Tuesday to avoid any untoward situation following students’ agitation to fulfill various demands.

Meanwhile, an academic council meeting was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Professor Ishan Patra to take further action to handle the ongoing student unrest.

On the other hand, a students group is on a dharna near the varsity campus. They had earlier expressed displeasure over the authority’s decision to close the varsity sine die, stating that it was not a solution to any issue.

The decision for sine die closure came after hundreds of students staged a mass demonstration on the campus and gheraoed the vice chancellor’s office, protesting against fee hike and other pressing issues, on Tuesday.

The students under the aegis of Ravenshaw Chhatra Kriyanusthan Committee were opposing the exorbitant hike in fee and the arbitrary decision taken by the university authorities to vacate the hostels by May 28 for carrying out renovation work.

They were also demanding the immediate withdrawal of the decision to introduce compulsory meals for hostel inmates and re-introduction of previous instant examination system for final-year students.