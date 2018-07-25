Gurupriya bridge to connect thousands with outside world

Malkangiri: After remaining cut-off for four decades, over 35,000 people living in 155 revenue villages near Chitrakonda reservoir in Malkangiri district are finally going to get connected to the rest of the world as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is slated to inaugurate the Gurupriya Bridge on July 26.

As huge foot-fall is expected, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the inaugural function.

Besides, the security forces have also beefed up security in the area ahead of the CM’s visit, sources said.

According to reports, these villages were separated from the mainland in 1972 when the reservoir was created for the Balimela Hydroelectric Project. Thousands of people were deprived of the basic facilities such as education, housing, transportation, electricity and healthcare services.

The 910-metre long bridge is expected to resolve all problems of communication in the cut-off regions and will connect them to the outside world with a new lease of life. It will also solve the lack of ambulance service in the particular region.

The people of some villages located in the remote and hilly terrains under Chitrakonda tehsil still depend on launch boats services and country boats to get across the reservoir.

Taking note of the people’s plight in the region the state government decided to construct a 520-km long bridge across Gurupriya and prepared a plan outlay of Rs 4.7 crore in 1982-83. Later, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone of the bridge at a cost of Rs 47.442 crore in 2005.

The length of the bridge was proposed to be 900 metre with 30 pillars. Two consultancy firms, Gamon India and BBJ, were awarded the contract and the companies started work in January 2007 promising to complete the project within a period of 30 months.

However, the project work came to halt after the two firms abandoned the work in the middle due to repeated Maoist menace in the district.

Later the state government decided to establish two Border Security Force (BSF) camps in both sides of the bridge. But during an inspection visit to a proposed camp at Janabai, four jawans were killed in land mine blast in 2012. Such encounters continued for the next some years and many jawans lost their lives in the line of duty.

Fresh tenders were invited for the bridge construction but no firm evinced interest in the project and the government assured to provide round the clock security by BSF jawans the construction firm taking up the project and its workers.

Later, Royal Infra Construction of Kolkata was awarded the tender at a plan outlay of Rs 172 crore. The firm promised to finish the work by September 2017. After going through so many hurdles, the much-awaited project is finally set to see the light of the day.