Gun firing near Raghunathpur temple: 3 held and 2 bikes charred out

Odagaon: A dreadful incident has occurred here at around 5 pm on Sunday when a youth sustained serious bullet injuries after being shot infront of Jhulana Mandap of Raghunathpur temple in Nayagarh district.

The injured was identified as Santosh Dash of local Paika Sahi. As per the statement recorded by Santosh, the incident occurred while he was on his way to attend a feast with his father. Meanwhile, six miscreants on two motorbikes reached the spot and fired at a youth. However, the bullet accidentally hit Santosh. As a result, he sustained two bullet injuries on his left leg and was admitted to Nayagarh district head quarters hospital in a critical condition.

Listening to the bullet sound, locals gathered on the spot and overpowered the three miscreants while three others managed to escape. The irate locals then set both the motorbikes on fire and thrashed the three miscreants.

After being informed, police reached the spot and rescued the miscreants. Later, police admitted one of the miscreants to the local hospital and again shifted him to Nayagarh district head quarters hospitals after he sustained injuries due to the public thrashing.

The miscreants were identified as Bhaskar Rao Pritam(25), son of Bhagirathi Rao Pritam of Pokaria village under Nirakarpur police limits in Khurda district while another was identified as Bichitranand Baliarsingh(28), son of Vikramaditya Baliarsingh of Manipur village under Fatehpur police limits in Nayagarh district. Meanwhile, the identity of the hospitalized miscreant was not revealed yet.

Local SDPO T Jagga Rao Reddy, IIC Ramachandra Sahu and ASI Ramesh Chandra Behera reached the spot and brought the situation under control.