Crime

Gun firing near Raghunathpur temple: 3 held and 2 bikes charred out

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bikes charred out

Odagaon: A dreadful incident has occurred here at around 5 pm on Sunday when a youth sustained serious bullet injuries after being shot infront of Jhulana Mandap of Raghunathpur temple in Nayagarh district.

The injured was identified as Santosh Dash of local Paika Sahi. As per the statement recorded by Santosh, the incident occurred while he was on his way to attend a feast with his father. Meanwhile, six miscreants on two motorbikes reached the spot and fired at a youth. However, the bullet accidentally hit Santosh. As a result, he sustained two bullet injuries on his left leg and was admitted to Nayagarh district head quarters hospital in a critical condition.

Listening to the bullet sound, locals gathered on the spot and overpowered the three miscreants while three others managed to escape. The irate locals then set both the motorbikes on fire and thrashed the three miscreants.

After being informed, police reached the spot and rescued the miscreants. Later, police admitted one of the miscreants to the local hospital and again shifted him to Nayagarh district head quarters hospitals after he sustained injuries due to the public thrashing.

The miscreants were identified as  Bhaskar Rao Pritam(25), son of Bhagirathi Rao Pritam of Pokaria village under Nirakarpur police limits in Khurda district while another was identified as Bichitranand Baliarsingh(28), son of Vikramaditya Baliarsingh of Manipur village under Fatehpur police limits in Nayagarh district. Meanwhile, the identity of the hospitalized miscreant was not revealed yet.

Local SDPO T Jagga Rao Reddy, IIC Ramachandra Sahu and ASI Ramesh Chandra Behera reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

Siberia Lord Jagannath Siberia Lord Jagannath
6.6K
Culture

Lord Jagannath carved out of ice in Siberia
naveen's team naveen's team
5.9K
Headlines

Star power in Naveen team; Pappu dropped
upcoming upcoming
3.5K
Entertainment

Babushan’s new upcoming Odia movie “Suna Pila Tike Screw Dhila”
Reliance Reliance
2.4K
Business

Reliance Jio plans Rs 1500 smartphones
Pan card design changed Pan card design changed
2.0K
Headlines

PAN card revives with a new design
To Top