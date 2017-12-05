Gujarati food making me fat: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: At an election rally in Anjar of Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi said his kitchen is filled with Gujarati delicacies that are making him fat.
Rahul said he is in love with Gujarati food. “Yesterday, my sister (Priyanka) came to my house. She said your kitchen has all Gujarati stuff – Khakhra Gujarati, Achar Gujarati, Moongphali Gujarati. You all have spoilt me, I am gaining weight now,” the soon-to-be Congress president said.
Rahul also attacked PM Narendra Modi, saying the PM’s focus is more on Congress party than on development in Gujarat. Rahul said 60% of PM Modi’s selection speech in Gujarat on Monday was about Congress and him. But the upcoming election in Gujarat is not about Congress and BJP but about the future of the state and its people.
The Congress vice-president is visiting Gujarat for the 7th time ahead of the crucial polls in the state.
Rahul filed his nomination for the Congress presidential election on Monday.