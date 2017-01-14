Gujarat wins Ranji Trophy

Indore: Led by skipper Pathiv Patel’s 143 run, Gujarat won Ranji Trophy for the first time in the series’ history after beating 41 times champion Mumbai in a record breaking chase today at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Gujarat chased down the target of 312 runs with 5 wickets in hand when Chirag Gandhi hit Shardul Thakur for a four in the 90th over of the fourth innings to take the team score to 313. With this win, Gujarat joined Holkar, Delhi, Karnatak and Haryana to defeat Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy final. Gujarat had entered into the final after 66 years since the last time they lost to Holkars.

Gujarat beat the record of chasing down the highest score in fourth innings of a Ranji Trophy final that was earlier set by Hyderabad which had chased 310 against Nawangar in 1937-38.

Mumbai managed to take the wickets of Priyank Panchal and Bhargav Merai easily in the first five overs as Sandhu got his redeem back in the early morning. Other opener Gohel could make only 21 before captain Parthiv and middle order batsman Manpreet Juneja added 116 runs for fourth wicket and made the strong case of Gujarat’s win. Juneja was out for 54, but his crucial partnership with his skipper took his team closer to win. When Parthiv got out for 143 giving a return catch to Thakur, his team was 14 shy of win which Rujul Bhatt and Chirag Gandhi completed without any hiccups.

Patell was made man of the match for his captains knock in both the innings. He had scored a crucial and fighting 90 to help his team take lead against Mumbai’s first innings total of 228 runs. Gujarat could make 328 runs in its first innings. Mumbai in its second innings scored 411 runs with fifty plus scores from Sreyas Ayar, Abhishek Nayar and captain Aditya Tare and set a target of 312 for the first time finalists.