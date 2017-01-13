Headlines

Gujarat teen signs Rs 5 crore MoU for drones

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
drones

Ahmedabad: A 14 year old Harshwardhan Zala, signed a Rs 5 crore-worth memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, to facilitate production of the drones that help detect and defuse land mines on war fields.

The class 10 student had been working on his business plan and made three prototypes of the drone while most children of his age are fretting over the upcoming board exams.

The drone has been equipped with infrared, RGB sensor and thermal meter along with a 21-megapixel camera with a mechanical shutter that can take high resolution pictures as well,

He has already set up his own company called ‘Aerobotics 7.’Harshwardhan’s father Pradhyumansinh is an accountant with a plastic company in Naroda and his mother Nishaba is a homemaker.

