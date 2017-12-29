Gujarat portfolio allocation: CM Vijay Rupani retains Home

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has retained the key Home department after the portfolios were allotted in the first Cabinet meeting held here tonight.

Rupani kept majority of his past portfolios of General Administration, Home, Planning, Ports and Mines among others.

He will also handle Urban Development, Petroleum, Climate Change, Science and Technology and Information and Broadcasting.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel has been allotted Road and Building, Health, Medical Education, Narmada, Kalpsar and Capital Project.

Another important portfolio — Finance — was given to Saurabh Patel, who will also handle Energy.

Senior cabinet minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama would handle Education, Law and Justice and Parliamentary and Legislative Affairs departments.

New face R C Faldu has been given the charge of Agriculture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Transport.

Kaushik Patel has been given Revenue, while Ganpat Vasava was given Tribal Development, Forest, and Tourism.

As a cabinet minister, Vasava would also handle Women and Child Development department.

While Jayesh Radadiya was allotted Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Affairs as well as Cottage Industries, Dilip Thakor has been given Labour and Employment and Disaster Management and Pilgrimage development.

Young cabinet minister Ishwar Parmar, a Dalit, has been given Social Justice and Empowerment as well as OBC Welfare department.

Minister of State (MoS) Pradipsinh Jadeja has retained the Home portfolio.

Lone woman minister Vibhavariben Patel has been made MoS for Women and Child Development, Primary and Secondary Education as well as for Pilgrimage development.

Tribal leader Raman Patkar has been given charge of Forest and Tribal Welfare department as MoS.

Patidar leader from Surat Kishor Kanani will be the MoS for Health and Medical Education.

The BJP government was sworn-in for the sixth time in Gujarat on December 26.