Headlines

Gujarat polls: Senior leaders cast their votes; 12% voting till 10 am

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Gujarat

Ahmedabad: The people of Gujarat are voting in the second phase of the Gujarat assembly election 2017. Voting started at 8 am and will end at 5 pm.

A total of 851 candidates are in the fray for 93 seats spread across 14 districts in the final phase of the polls, where 2.22 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Patidar or Patel quota agitation leader Hardik Patel has cast his vote in Viramgam.

After casting his vote in the second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections, BJP president Amit Shah said, “I would like to appeal to the voters to come out in large numbers to cast their vote to take ahead the journey of development.”

Prominent candidates in the fray for Thursday’s battle include state Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who is contesting from Mehsana against Jivabhai Patel of Congress and half a dozen top ministers including junior Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja and Health Minister Shankar Chaudhary.

From the opposition party, prominent candidates include Alpesh Thakor from Radhanpur and Congress-backed independent candidate Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam.

A total of 25,575 polling booths have been set up in 14,523 places.

The voter turnout in the first phase of the polls was 68 per cent. The results will be declared on December 18.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
7.5K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party
Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.3K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action
Hockey World League Hockey World League
827
Headlines

HWL Final: Naveen awards Rs 10 lakh to each Team India player after win against Germany

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top