Gujarat polls: Senior leaders cast their votes; 12% voting till 10 am

Ahmedabad: The people of Gujarat are voting in the second phase of the Gujarat assembly election 2017. Voting started at 8 am and will end at 5 pm.

A total of 851 candidates are in the fray for 93 seats spread across 14 districts in the final phase of the polls, where 2.22 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Patidar or Patel quota agitation leader Hardik Patel has cast his vote in Viramgam.

After casting his vote in the second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections, BJP president Amit Shah said, “I would like to appeal to the voters to come out in large numbers to cast their vote to take ahead the journey of development.”

Prominent candidates in the fray for Thursday’s battle include state Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who is contesting from Mehsana against Jivabhai Patel of Congress and half a dozen top ministers including junior Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja and Health Minister Shankar Chaudhary.

From the opposition party, prominent candidates include Alpesh Thakor from Radhanpur and Congress-backed independent candidate Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam.

A total of 25,575 polling booths have been set up in 14,523 places.

The voter turnout in the first phase of the polls was 68 per cent. The results will be declared on December 18.