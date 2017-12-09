Gujarat polls: 106-Year-old Motli Ba, living witness of historic Dandi March, Casts vote

Ahmedabad: Voting for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, covering 89 constituencies of the Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions, began at 8 am on Saturday amid tight security.

The All India Radio tweeted on Saturday a picture of 106-year-old Motli Ba with indelible ink impression on her index finger. Motli Ba is among the senior-most voters in Gujarat who witnessed the historic Dandi March of 1930 that was led by Mahatma Gandhi as part of the Civil Disobedience Movement.

106 years old Motli ba casts her vote in Surat, She is living witness of #MahatmaGandhi's historic #DandiYatra. #GujaratElection2017#PollsWithAIR#AIRPics: Lopa Darbar pic.twitter.com/Rz0VglrA03 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 9, 2017

A total of 977 candidates are in the fray and around 2.12 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise.

The 89 constituencies that vote today are in 19 districts. Saurashtra and Kutch have the maximum number of constituencies that vote in the first phase and are seen as crucial. The party that wins the most seats in these regions will be seen to have a head start.

The second phase for the remaining 93 seats of the high-stakes election will be held on December 14. Gujarat has 182 assembly constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 18.