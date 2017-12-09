Gujarat polls: 10% voting recorded till 10am, EVM glitches fixed, says EC

Headlines

Ahmedabad: Voting for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, covering 89 constituencies of the Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions, began at 8 am on Saturday amid tight security.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his wife Anjali Rupani were among the first to vote as polling started for 89 of 182 constituencies in the first phases of assembly elections in the state.

According to reports, 70 Electronic Voting Machines had malfunctioned in Surat, some of which were later restored.

A total of 977 candidates are in the fray and around 2.12 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise.

The 89 constituencies that vote today are in 19 districts. Saurashtra and Kutch have the maximum number of constituencies that vote in the first phase and are seen as crucial. The party that wins the most seats in these regions will be seen to have a head start.

The second phase for the remaining 93 seats of the high-stakes election will be held on December 14. Gujarat has 182 assembly constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 18.

