Gujarat HC notices to Election Commission, Ahmed Patel over Rajya Sabha poll

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court today issued notices to the Election Commission (EC) and Congress leader Ahmed Patel on a petition filed by BJP candidate Balwantsinh Rajput challenging the poll body’s decision to invalidate the votes of two rebel Congress MLAs in Rajya Sabha polls.

The notices are returnable on September 21. Rajput, the BJP candidate who lost the Rajya Sabha poll from Gujarat, had moved the court against the EC’s decision to invalidate the votes of two rebel Congress MLAs.

He had quit the Congress ahead of the August 8 polls.

Rajput contended that the votes of two other Congress MLAs should also be discounted as they too had shown their ballot papers to unauthorised persons, and he be declared the winner.

The EC’s decision paved the way for the victory of Congress candidate Patel — who got 44 votes, the minimum he needed to win — in the high-stakes electoral battle. Rajput polled 38 votes.

The EC had invalidated the votes of former Congress MLAs Raghavji Patel and Bholabhai Gohel.