Gujarat elections: SC refuses Cong plea to verify VVPAT paper trail with EVM votes

New Delhi: In a big jolt to the Congress, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the party’s plea seeking verification of VVPAT paper trail with EVM votes.
The Congress had approached the Supreme Court urging it to direct the Election Commission (EC) to count and cross verify at least 25% of VVPAT paper trail with EVM votes, according to reports.
The apex court dismissed the plea arguing that it cannot override the Election Commission’s complete discretion to conduct polls.
The petition was filed by Secretary Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee.
The demand to verify the votes was made a day after voting concluded in the Gujarat assembly elections.