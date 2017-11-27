Gujarat Elections: Congress releases final list of 15 candidates

New Delhi: In a development for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, the Congress today released the fourth and final list of 15 candidates.
Releasing a press note, the party announced the name of 15 candidates and left 2 seats for its allies.
The Congress left two seats for ally Bharatiya Tribal Party headed by former JD (U) MLA Chhotubhai Vasava.
Earlier on Sunday, the Congress released its third list of 76 candidates. On November 21, the party released its second list of 13 candidates.
The list was released by senior party leader Oscar Fernandes.
Besides revealing the names of candidates for nine constituencies, the Congress replaced four candidates previously announced in the first list for Kamrej, Varachha Road, Bharuch and Junagarh.
The party’s first list had 17candidates.
The polls in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.