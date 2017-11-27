Headlines

Gujarat Elections: Congress releases final list of 15 candidates

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Gujarat

New Delhi: In a development for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, the Congress today released the fourth and final list of 15 candidates.

Releasing a press note, the party announced the name of 15 candidates and left 2 seats for its allies.

The Congress left two seats for ally Bharatiya Tribal Party headed by former JD (U) MLA Chhotubhai Vasava.

Earlier on Sunday, the Congress released its third list of 76 candidates. On November 21, the party released its second list of 13 candidates.

The list was released by senior party leader Oscar Fernandes.

Besides revealing the names of candidates for nine constituencies, the Congress replaced four candidates previously announced in the first list for Kamrej, Varachha Road, Bharuch and Junagarh.

The party’s first list had 17candidates.

The polls in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

KIIT KIIT
3.5K
Headlines

KIIT varsity in QS BRICS University Rankings
Chilika Chilika
1.8K
Headlines

Feathered guests arrive at Chilika in Odisha
train derailment train derailment
1.3K
Headlines

3 killed, 9 injured in train derailment in Uttar Pradesh

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top