Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel takes charge after assurance from Amit Shah

Ahmedabad: Miffed Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel was finally pacified by BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday after promised him the portfolios he had sought for.

Nitin Patel, who had delayed taking charge over not getting portfolios of his choice in the new cabinet, took charge today after Shah’s assurance.

Patel, who handled important departments such as finance and urban development in the previous government, was allotted road and building, health, medical education, Narmada, Kalpsar and capital projects this time.

The finance portfolio was allotted to Saurabh Patel, while Chief Minister Rupani has kept the urban development department with himself.

