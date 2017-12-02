Gujarat BJP suspends 24 members for anti-party activities

Ahmedabad: Ahead of high-voltage Gujarat Assembly elections, BJP state unit has suspended 24 of its members for their involvement in anti-party activities on Friday.

The BJP reportedly suspended former MPs Bhupendrasinh Prabhatsinh Solanki, Kanye Patel and Bimal Shah along with 21 others, according to sources.

The suspension of the 24 members of the party seemed to be a well-calculated move of the party.

The election campaign for the polls in the state reached a notch higher after Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started his campaign on November 28.

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases. The first phase is slated on December 9, while the second phase is on December 14. Counting of votes will take place on December 18.