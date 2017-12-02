Headlines

Gujarat BJP suspends 24 members for anti-party activities

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
BJP

Ahmedabad: Ahead of high-voltage Gujarat Assembly elections, BJP state unit has suspended 24 of its members for their involvement in anti-party activities on Friday.

The BJP reportedly suspended former MPs Bhupendrasinh Prabhatsinh Solanki, Kanye Patel and Bimal Shah along with 21 others, according to sources.

The suspension of the 24 members of the party seemed to be a well-calculated move of the party.

The election campaign for the polls in the state reached a notch higher after Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started his campaign on November 28.

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases. The first phase is slated on December 9, while the second phase is on December 14. Counting of votes will take place on December 18.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

suicide suicide
1.2K
Headlines

DAV business school girl ends life in hostel
opsc opsc
1.1K
Headlines

OPSC issues notification for Civil Services preliminary exam
sikshya sahayaks sikshya sahayaks
1.0K
Headlines

Minimum qualification of sikshya sahayaks, junior clerks upgraded

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top