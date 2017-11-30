Gujarat assembly elections: Will waive off farmer loan within 10 days if brought to power, promises Rahul Gandhi

Ahmedabad: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi said that if Congress party is voted to power in Gujarat they will waive farm loan within 10 days.
The announcement has been made by Rahul Gandhi, while he addressed a rally in Amreli on Thursday.
Rahul Gandhi also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of making ‘hollow’ promises to the people of Gujarat.
Despite massive controversy and attack over mentioning of Gandhi’s name in Non-Hindu visitors of Somnath temple, Congress Vice President maintained his silence on the issue and did not speak on the same.
Gujarat will vote in two phases – 89 of the total 182 seats will go to the polls on December 9, while voting in the remaining constituencies will take place on December 14. Results will be announced on December 18.