Headlines

Gujarat Assembly Elections: Voting for 1st phase tomorrow

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Assembly Elections

Ahmedabad: The voting for the first phase of Assembly Elections in Gujarat is set to take place on Saturday.

Voting would take place for 89 seats of 19 districts.

The Election Commission has advised that advertisements on GST rate cuts can take place after the second phase is over on December 14.

Twenty-one percent of the Congress candidates and 15 percent of the BJP nominees for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls have declared “serious criminal cases against themselves”, according to sources.

The counting of votes for Gujarat polls is set to take place on December 18.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Arindam Roy Arindam Roy
5.7K
Entertainment

See pics: First Happy Marriage Anniversary of Arindam and Anupa
Odia actress Odia actress
5.7K
Entertainment

See Pics: Zeena to tie knot with Rudra today
Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
5.2K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top