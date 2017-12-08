Gujarat Assembly Elections: Voting for 1st phase tomorrow

Ahmedabad: The voting for the first phase of Assembly Elections in Gujarat is set to take place on Saturday.

Voting would take place for 89 seats of 19 districts.

The Election Commission has advised that advertisements on GST rate cuts can take place after the second phase is over on December 14.

Twenty-one percent of the Congress candidates and 15 percent of the BJP nominees for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls have declared “serious criminal cases against themselves”, according to sources.

The counting of votes for Gujarat polls is set to take place on December 18.