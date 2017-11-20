Gujarat Assembly elections: PAAS workers clash with Congress over ticket distribution

Ahmedabad: Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) workers clash with Congress workers over ticket distribution on Sunday night in Surat, according to sources.

First, after an hour-long meeting between the two sides, the Congress announced a list of 77 candidates for next month’s state elections featuring 19 members of the community that is campaigning for quotas in government jobs and colleges, including two PAAS leaders (Lalit Vasoya from Dhoraji and Amit Thummar from Junagadh seat), sources said.

Then came the storm. Members of the group called PAAS or Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti attacked Congress offices in Surat, alleging that the two leaders of the movement had been included in the list without their consent.

PAAS members expressed anger and started protesting in many parts of the state, claiming they were not given proper representation.

Two PAAS members were given tickets in the released list, while the Hardik Patel-led organisation had demanded 20 seats.

A large number of policemen were brought in to prevent a similar scene at the Congress headquarters in Ahmedabad and other places in the state.

Gujarat will vote in a new Assembly in two phases – 89 of the total 182 seats will go to the polls on December 9, while voting in the remaining constituencies will take place on December 14. Results will be announced on December 18.