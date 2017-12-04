Latest News Update

Gujarat Assembly elections: Hardik Patel says was offered Rs 5 crore for not attending Surat rally

Pragativadi News Service
Ahmedabad: Patidar leader Hardik Patel alleged that he was offered Rs 5 crore by a businessman to skip Sunday’s rally in Surat, Gujarat. Hardik was speaking at Surat rally where he held a road show earlier in the day.

“I was offered 5 crore to remain absent from Surat rally. I got a call from a Surat businessman who offered me this huge sum. They will try to divide us, but this time we have to show them our unity,” said Hardik Patel.

Hardik claimed that almost 13 lakh people participated in the roadshow. Patidar leader who has given his support to Congress told people not to cast their vote to BJP this time and not to fall into the trap of Independent, AAP and NCP candidates.

