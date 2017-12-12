Headlines

Gujarat Assembly Elections: EC orders repolling in six booths on December 14

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered repolling in six booths, where first phase polling was held on December 9. The repolls will be held on December 14.

The reason behind repolling was that presiding officers had not removed the mock poll data before the commencement of the actual elections.

Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat, B.B. Swain, said the poll panel has cancelled the results stored in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in six booths in four constituencies of the first phase of elections.

All the voters of these booths, the concerned officials and political parties have been informed about this change.

The re-polls will be held on December 14 along with the second phase elections for the remaining 93 seats of the 182 seat state assembly. The counting will take place along with Himachal Pradesh on December 18.

