Gujarat Assembly elections: Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani to contest as an independent

Ahmedabad: Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani on Monday announced that he will contest the Gujarat elections as an independent candidate from Vadgam constituency.

“Friends, I m contesting from Vadgam-11 seat of Banaskantha district of Gujarat as an independent candidate. We shall fight, we shall win,” he tweeted.

On November 15 Mevani had announced that he won’t share the stage with any political party.

He had, however, reiterated that his sole aim was to defeat the BJP.

It had earlier been reported that the Congress was looking to come to an arrangement with Mevani, Patidar leader Hardik Patel, and Alpesh Thakor.

Gujarat goes to vote in two phases, on December 9 and 14, respectively. Counting of votes will take place on December 18.