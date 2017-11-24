Gujarat Assembly Elections: On BJP’s 5th List, prominent patidaar leaders and few new faces

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the 5th list of thirteen candidates for the upcoming Gujarat elections.

Dhanera and Vadgam in Banaskantha, one of the state’s most backward districts, had returned Congress MLAs in 2012 and the BJP will hope to make inroads here. The party has nominated fresh faces – both Mavjibhai Desai and Vijaybhai Chakravati are prominent community leaders.

The party has also renominated its other sitting MLAs – Pankajbhai Desai from Nadiad, minister Vallabhbhai Kakadiya from Thakkarbapa Nagar – both prominent Patidar leaders.

With this list, BJP has declared candidates to 147 of the 182 seats in the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha. Elections will be held in the state in two phases on December 9 and 14 and votes will be counted on December 18.