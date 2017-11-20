Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP releases third list of 28 candidates

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its third list of 28 candidates for upcoming Gujarat Elections 2017.

Third list of 28 BJP candidates for ensuing general election to the legislative assembly of Gujarat 2017 finalised by BJP Central Election Committee. pic.twitter.com/1DKe4ru9WX — BJP (@BJP4India) November 20, 2017

The party has already released a second list of 36 candidates on Saturday and a first list of 70 candidates on Friday.

Overall, the party has announced 134 candidates for elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly elections to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.

Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani will contest from Rajkot West, while Deputy CM Nitinbhai Patel will contest from Mahesana and state party president Jitubhai Vaghani from Bhavnagar West.

On Sunday, the Congress released its first list of 77 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections with senior leaders from the state Shaktisinh Gohil and Arjun Modhwadia getting tickets.

Gujarat will vote in a new Assembly in two phases – 89 of the total 182 seats will go to the polls on December 9, while voting in the remaining constituencies will take place on December 14. Results will be announced on December 18.