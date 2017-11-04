Gujarat Akshardham Temple terror attack accused arrested

Ahmedabad: Crime Branch officials here on early Saturday arrested Ajmeri Abdul Rashid, one of the accused in the 2002 Gandhinagar Akshardham Temple terror attack case, from near the airport.

Ajmeri, one of the 28 absconding accused in the case was in Riyadh and had allegedly been involved in the Akshardham terror attack conspiracy. He came to Ahmedabad in the early hours of Saturday and was immediately arrested by the Ahmedabad crime branch.

His brother Ajmeri Adam was acquitted after his conviction in a lower court was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2014.

On September 24, 2002, gunmen entered the Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar, using automatic weapons and hand grenades to kill 32 devotees in a fidayeen attack. Three commandos, including one from NSG, and a constable of the State Reserve Police (SRP) were also killed during the operation.

In May 2014, the Supreme Court acquitted all six convicts in the case, three of whom were awarded death sentence and one life imprisonment by a POTA court, which was later confirmed by the Gujarat high court in 2010.