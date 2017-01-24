Guided Pinaka rocket launched off Odisha coast

Bhubaneswar: The Guided Pinaka rocket was successfully test fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) facility here at Chandipur along the coast of Odisha.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully launched the rocket at around noon today.

Earlier the first test flight of the rocket was conducted on January 12. Defence sources said the accuracy and the range of the rocket has increased from 500 to 50 m and 40 to 70 km respectively.

Pinaka has been developed by a joint contribution of Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Research Centre Imarat (RCI) and Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL).