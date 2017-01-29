GST protest: 70,000 Tax Officers to Wear Black Bands to Work Tomorrow

New Delhi: About 70,000 tax officers and employees in the country will wear black bands at work on Monday, On Martyrs Day to protest some recent decisions taken by the GST Council headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The members of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise), All India Association of Central Excise Gazetted Executive Officers, All India Central Excise Inspectors’ Association and All India Central Excise and Service Tax Ministerial Officers Association will participate in tomorrow’s symbolic protest .

While extending their support for successful and smooth implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), the associations demanded that the same has to be done in a rational and transparent manner.

The Council had in its January 16 meeting agreed to give states the powers to levy tax on economic activity within 12 nautical miles of territorial waters and to administer 90 per cent of the tax payers under Rs 1.5 crore annual turnovers besides certain provisions of Integrated GST.

These and other decisions are being objected to by the officers working under Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) who feel that there is an urgent need for their review.