Latest News Update

GST may rollout on July 1

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
GST

New Delhi: The stage is now set for rolling out the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1 as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday finally broke a three month long deadlock by conceding control over 90 per cent small taxpayers to the states.

GST again failed to achieve consensus on contentious dual control or cross empowerment issue that deals with assessee jurisdiction, deferring target for its roll out to July 1.

Meanwhile, the GST was earlier proposed to come into effect from April 1. After a meeting with state officials here, Jaitley said that July 1 was a “more realistic” date for the GST launch as companies needed ample time to switch over to the new tax.

“GST turnover of above Rs 1.5 crore will be assessed in the ratio of 50:50 by States and Centre,” Jaitley said.

GST is expected to transform India into a single market, boost revenues through better compliance and simpler procedure.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

Siberia Lord Jagannath Siberia Lord Jagannath
6.8K
Culture

Lord Jagannath carved out of ice in Siberia
naveen's team naveen's team
5.9K
Headlines

Star power in Naveen team; Pappu dropped
Reliance Reliance
2.5K
Business

Reliance Jio plans Rs 1500 smartphones
Pan card design changed Pan card design changed
2.3K
Headlines

PAN card revives with a new design
bike bike
1.8K
State at Large

Bike borne constables collide with tree, die
To Top