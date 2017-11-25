GST may have fewer slabs in future

Headlines

Hyderabad: Goods and Services Tax (GST) the new tax regime, rolled out from July 1, will stabilise in the next six to nine months and become a “model” for other countries, said Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Arvind Subramanian on Friday.

He said going forward the Goods and Services Tax (GST) may “probably” have fewer rates by “collapsing” 12 per cent and 18 per cent tax slabs into one rate.

He was delivering a lecture at the ICFAI Institute of Higher Learning.

The CEA also said that there were some technical glitches in the filing systems under the regime, and the new system is a bit “complicated” as states have different IT systems and these issues are being addressed by the GST Council.

The GST implementation as a “transformational fiscal reform” that the country had not seen in the past, said Subramanian. The Centre and every state have its own tax officials and own IT system.

