GST Council approves mandatory e-way Bill compliance from February 1

New Delhi: The GST Council headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday approved mandatory inter-state e-way Bill compliance from February 1 while the intra-state e-way Bill compliance will kick in from June 1.
The e-way Bill system will have to be made ready by January 15 for trial runs.
Some states might roll out both inter-state and intra-state e-Way Bill from February 1 on a voluntary basis, the council said.
An e-way bill is required for movement of goods worth more than Rs 50,000. When goods are transported for less than 10 km within the state, the supplier or the transporter need not furnish details on the portal.
The meeting was held via video conferencing and deliberates on cementing gaps in the system as well as curbing evasion.
This is the 24th meeting of the Council. The last meeting was held in Guwahati in November where taxes on 178 items were slashed.