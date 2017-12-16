Latest News Update

GST Council approves mandatory e-way Bill compliance from February 1

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
GST Council

New Delhi: The GST Council headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday approved mandatory inter-state e-way Bill compliance from February 1 while the intra-state e-way Bill compliance will kick in from June 1.

The e-way Bill system will have to be made ready by January 15 for trial runs.

Some states might roll out both inter-state and intra-state e-Way Bill from February 1 on a voluntary basis, the council said.

An e-way bill is required for movement of goods worth more than Rs 50,000. When goods are transported for less than 10 km within the state, the supplier or the transporter need not furnish details on the portal.

The meeting was held via video conferencing and deliberates on cementing gaps in the system as well as curbing evasion.

This is the 24th meeting of the Council. The last meeting was held in Guwahati in November where taxes on 178 items were slashed.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.3K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action
elephants elephants
1.0K
State at Large

Elephant herd creates panic on NH 215 in Keonjhar
Hockey World League Hockey World League
882
Headlines

HWL Final: Naveen awards Rs 10 lakh to each Team India player after win against Germany

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top