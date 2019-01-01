GST collections drop to Rs 94,726 crore in December

New Delhi: The government’s goods and services tax (GST) collections dropped to Rs 94,726 crore in the month of December from Rs 97,637 crore in the previous month.

The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of December is Rs 94,726 crore of which CGST is Rs 16,442 crore, SGST is Rs 22,459 crore, IGST is Rs 47,936 crore and Cess is Rs 7,888 crore, a statement of the finance ministry said.

The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of November up to 31st December, 2018 is 72.44 lakh, the statement added.

The government has settled Rs 18,409 crore to CGST and Rs 14,793 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

Further, Rs 18,000 crore has been settled from the balance IGST available with the Centre on provisional basis in the ratio of 50:50 between Centre and States.

The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of December, 2018 is Rs. 43,851 crore for CGST and Rs. 46,252 crore for the SGST.