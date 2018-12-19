GSAT-7A to be launched from Sriharikota today

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): India’s  newest satellite GSAT-7A  will be launched from the second launch pad of Sathish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that the 2,250-kilogram geostationary communication satellite will give a boost to the Defence forces’ communication capabilities.

It is scheduled for launch today at 4.10 pm, according to ISRO.

Reports said the GSAT-7A will provide communication services in Ku Band over the Indian region.

According to ISRO, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F11 (GSLV-F11) with indigenous cryogenic upper stage has a total of three stages before reaching the destined orbit.

The first stage will take place within 20 minutes of the lift-off, ISRO said. It might take one or two days after separation from the launcher to reach its final orbital stage.

The satellite once put in orbit will provide vital data for hi-tech communication in strategic fields of the country.

