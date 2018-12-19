GSAT-7A military satellite successfully launched

By pragativadinewsservice
GSAT-7A military satellite
Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): The GSAT-7A military communication satellite was successfully launched on Wednesday.

It  lifted-off from the second launch pad here in the evening.

ISRO sources said exactly at 4.10 p.m. the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark II, numbered GSLV-F11, by the Indian space agency, rose into the sky breaking free of its shackles.

The GSAT-7A, weighing 2,250 kg  would beef up the communication capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF) over its eight-year lifespan.

The IAF will be able to link its various ground radar stations with the satellite, ISRO sources said.

The GSAT-7A satellite will also control the IAF’s unmanned aerial vehicles and drones. It is worthwhile to mention here that the Indian space agency is facing an increased demand for strategic satellites.

pragativadinewsservice
