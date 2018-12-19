GSAT-7A military satellite successfully launched

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): The GSAT-7A military communication satellite was successfully launched on Wednesday.

It lifted-off from the second launch pad here in the evening.

ISRO sources said exactly at 4.10 p.m. the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark II, numbered GSLV-F11, by the Indian space agency, rose into the sky breaking free of its shackles.

The GSAT-7A, weighing 2,250 kg would beef up the communication capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF) over its eight-year lifespan.

The IAF will be able to link its various ground radar stations with the satellite, ISRO sources said.

The GSAT-7A satellite will also control the IAF’s unmanned aerial vehicles and drones. It is worthwhile to mention here that the Indian space agency is facing an increased demand for strategic satellites.