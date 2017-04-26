Headlines

AT Group scam: Court reserves verdict on discharge petitions of Preeti Bhatia, Ashok Mohanty, 2 others

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Preeti Bhatia

Bhubaneswar: The Special CJM CBI Court here today reserved its verdict and concluded hearing on discharge petitions of Mumbai-based serial maker Preeti Bhatia, Former AG Ashok Mohanty, Jagabandu Panda and Pramod Panda in connection with the Artha Tatwa (AT) Group chit fund scam.

On the other hand, the court rejected discharge petitions of Seashore Group MD Prashant Das, his brother Pravat Das and middleman Subhankar Nayak in connection with the Seashore chit fund scam in Odisha.

Notably, the Special CBI Court had sentenced AT Group MD Pradeep Sethy with 7 years of imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 30,000. The court also ordered him to deposit Rs 250 cr which will be returned to the duped investors, failing which his assets will be attached.

