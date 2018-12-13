Group clash in Bhadrak; 1 killed, 5 hurt

Bhadrak: One person was killed while five others critically injured in a group clash in Bhadrak district’s Gohirani village under RN Betada on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Loknath Sethi of the village.

According to sources, two groups entered into an altercation over work order for the construction of a mini stadium under their panchayat. But, the argument turned violent after both the groups attacked each other with sharp weapons.

In the clash, one person was killed while five others sustained critical injuries and were rushed to the nearby hospital.

On intimation, a police team reached the village and took stock of the situation. A probe has been launched into the incident.