Ground-to-air security cover in Delhi ahead of Republic Day

Pragativadi News Service
Republic Day

New Delhi: The national capital has been brought under a ground-to-air security cover in view of the Republic Day celebrations.

Thousands of armed personnel have been keeping a tight vigil for Republic Day in Delhi and in border areas of the city to ensure a smooth passage of the celebrations tomorrow.

Additional security personnel will be deployed on high- rises with anti-aircraft guns, as per sources.

CCTV cameras have been installed and control rooms have been set up to monitor the feed from the cameras. Police officials were maintaining a tight vigil at strategic points.

The visiting ASEAN leaders, after attending an ASEAN summit here today, will be the chief guests at the Republic Day parade tomorrow.

