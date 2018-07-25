Groom and eight others land in jail for belly dance in wedding reception

Hyderabad: A late night wedding reception at Bandlaguda that hosted a belly dance performance has resulted in the arrest of nine people, including the bridegroom.

The Chandrayangutta police took nine people into custody, including the bridegroom on Tuesday for obscenity at a late night wedding reception at Bandlaguda that hosted a belly dance performance.

The belly dancing programme was arranged during 37-year-old Yahya Bin Salam Bahamed’s wedding reception at the Noori Palace Function Hall at Bandlaguda without taking prior permission.

Bahamed is a businessman from Barkas who got married on Thursday. During the reception, Russian dancers brought in from Mumbai and Delhi had performed obscene dances at the reception to the music played by the DJs and orchestra, said deputy commissioner of police (south) V Satyanarayana while speaking to reporters.

Several prominent politicians attended the function during the intervening night of July 21 and 22. However, after the VIPs left the place, the Russians were called to perform belly dance.

The matter came to light after men present there recorded the six songs and videos performed by the dancers which went viral on social media. Police registered a criminal case against the accused under various sections of the IPC and booked the accused including the bridegroom under section 370 (buying or displaying any person as a slave) of the IPC.

They were later produced before the court and sent to Chanchalguda prison, police said.