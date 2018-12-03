Green Tribunal slaps Rs 25 cr fine on Delhi govt

Green Tribunal slaps Rs 25 cr fine
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday slapped a fine of Rs 25 crore on Delhi government.

The fine was imposed on it for its failure to curb the menace of pollution in the national capital.

The NGT has asked the Kejriwal  government  to furnish a performance guarantee of Rs 25 crore. It has also asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to ensure that measures for curbing pollution must be maintained at any cost.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel regretted that there is hardly any action for making the city pollution free. It continues  unabated in blatant violation of law and under the nose of the authorities, the bench said.

Even after more than four-and-a-half years, the complaint of the aggrieved parties  have not been duly addressed to, the green panel said and added that the pollution caused by the unregulated handling of plastic continues.

The chief secretary of Delhi was earlier directed by the tribunal to take necessary steps for curbing pollution by involving various stakeholders.

 

