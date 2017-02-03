Headlines

Green Ray Chit Fund chief in CBI net

Pragativadi News Service
CBI

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Mir Sheruddin, the head of Odisha based Green Ray Chit Fund Company from Kolkata on Friday.

The probing agency is bringing Sheruddin on a transit remand to Bhubaneswar where it will seek court’s permission for interrogation into the multi crore chit fund scam.

As per reports the tainted ponzi firm operative was caught by the investigative sleuths from Rajarhat area after he landed in Kolkata from Nigeria.

Earlier on October 2014, Chhattisgarh police had arrested Ayub Shah another director from Ajmer.

About 13 different cases have been were registered against the MD and other directors of the ponzi company for allegedly duping crores of rupees from investors in the state on promise of high returns upon investment.

Notably, the firm had swindled over Rs 500 crore from around 1.5 lakh customers in Odisha.

