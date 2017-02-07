Green Ray Chief’s kin grilled at CBI

Bhubaneswar: During the six day remand period of Green Ray Chit Fund Managing Director Mir Sahiruddin’s parents, his three wives and their children also appeared at CBI office here on Monday.

As per sources, they would be sought for details regarding the financial transactions as over 100 bank accounts have reportedly been identified by the CBI sleuths linked with Mir Sahiruddin.

The CBI sleuths had started investigation as how a scrap seller of Jaleswar area in Balasore district of the state could become the owner of a huge business empire within a short span of time. The sleuths continuing with their investigation interrogated Sahiruddin on the following grounds;

The details of his whereabouts during the last years.

If there is any support of political party behind him.

The details of investments made in foreign countries.

The reason for which he was very often visiting Saudi Arabia.

Whether he had any link ups with the underworld don Daewood Ibrahim.

It may be noted here that Green Ray Chit Fund started operating in 2004 at Jaleswar area of Balasore district of the state with currently having more than 100 branches all across the country. On the pretext of providing returns at higher rate of interest, he has duped more than 500 crore rupees from many innocent investors.

However, after being absconding since 2013, he was arrested by the CBI from Kolkata on February 3. He was brought to Bhubaneswar on a transit remand on February 5 and produced in the CBI Special Court which allowed the CBI to take on six-day remand.