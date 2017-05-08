Green initiative: BDA starts translocation of trees

Bhubaneswar: As global warming and climate change has become the burning topics and the city is committed towards its green and liveable city tag, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority in the recent past has translocated 450 trees from the Master Canteen and Nehru Park area to different parks across the city.

These trees were translocated to Madhusudan Park in Pokhariput, Buddhajayanti Park in Niladrivihar, Kharavel Nagar Park in Unit III area and IG Park near Post Master General’s Office. The action was necessitated following unset of work for the re-development of the railway station area in the heart of the city.

During May first week 25 trees were translocated after the overhead cables were disconnected by Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) in that area, which were passing through some of these trees. Most of the transplanted trees are doing well and survived. In future all BDA and Smart City projects will adopt the translocation policy to minimise tree felling for a better, cleaner and greener Bhubaneswar.

Horticulture wing of the development authority has adopted scientific translocation method while taking away the live trees with soil attached to it and the plants were transported during the night hours to ensure better freshness in their body and regular watering was also ensured by the field staff to make the plants and trees survive in their newly adopted surrounding.

Sources in BDA also informed that all future projects relating to the Bhubaneswar Smart City would ensure translocation of trees in all possible cases. The upcoming Smart Janpath between Sishu Bhawan and Vani Vihar Square and street scaping of Sachivalaya Marg will also ensure translocation of trees so that minimal loss to the avenue plantation will be effected.