‘Grateful to ministers who voluntarily resigned’: CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has thanked the ministers for resigning voluntarily to work for the party at the grassroots level. As many as ten ministers have already resigned and more are expected to resign by evening today.

“I’m grateful to ministers who resigned voluntarily. They will work for the development of Odisha,” he said. The CM also hinted that the oath ceremony will be held soon. “It will be held very shortly. The new minister list will be out soon,” he said.

Already 10 ministers have resigned today: School and Mass education minister Debi Prasad Mishra, Food and civil supplies minister Sanjay Das Burma, Law minister Arun Sahu, Tribal development minister Lal Bihari Himrika, Higher education minister Pradeep Panigrahi, IT and Energy minister Pranab Das, Sports minister Sudam Marndi, urban development minister Pushpendra Singhdeo, Finance and Health minister Pradeep Amat, MSME minister Jogendra Behera have resigned.