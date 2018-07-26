Grants for revival of Bhagabat Tungis doubled

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday hiked the financial assistance being given for revival of Bhagabat Tungis in the state from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.

State culture and tourism minister Ashok Chandra Panda informed this while attending the award ceremony of the Odisha Sahitya Akademi at Rabindra Mandap on Thursday.

Bhagabata Tungis are the places where villagers in the past got assembled in the evenings to know the mysticism of God and forget their routine tribulations of life. In course of time, the Tungis got neglected due to funds crunch.

Panda said the grants for the revival of the Bhagabata Tungis have been increased for popularizing the places. An estimate of Rs 9 crore has been made in the state budget for this, he added.

Notably, the culture department had taken a decision to grant an assistance of Rs 25,000 to each Tungi during 2014-15 fiscal.