Granny, granddaughter killed by neighbour in Ganjam

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, a minor girl and her grandmother were brutally hacked to death by a neighbour at Badiamba village under Hinjili police limits in Ganjam district this morning.

The victims were rushed to MKCG hospital in a critical condition where they succumbed to the injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Kama Sethi (60) and Sriya Sethi (3).

According to reports, the accused attacked the minor girl and her granny with a sharp weapon when other family members were away in farmland.

Though the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be established, family members of the accused said that he was suffering from a mental disorder.

The villagers overpowered the attacker and thrashed brutally, who was trying to flee after committing the crime. Later, he was handed over to the police.

Police have reached the spot and started investigation.