Grand alliance to serve personal interest : PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ is a club of royal dynasties. It is formed by some leaders to serve their personal interest.

Modi said a number of leaders are talking about a grand alliance, but it is bereft of any ideology.

They are fighting for power and not for the wellbeing of the people, Modi said.

Interacting with booth-level workers of Chennai Central, North Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Tiruvallur via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said it is opportunism that explains their alliance and added that Congress tries to spread lies among people.

Prime Minister Modi advised the workers to be technology savvy to connect to the youngsters in a better way. He hailed the booth workers as life and soul of the party.