Grand alliance doesn’t exist: Amit Shah

Mumbai: BJP president Amit Shah described the ‘mahagathbandhan’ of opposition parties is an illusion and said BJP will win in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking at the Republic Summit here on Wednesday Shah also said he was sure that the Shiv Sena will be with the BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Describing the grand alliance as a ‘bhranti’ (illusion) the BJP president said as a matter of fact the mahagathbandhan does not exist.

They have been trounced by us in 2014, Shah said and added that they are all regional leaders. They are not in a position to help each other.

The BJP president hoped that his party will gain considerably in West Bengal, North-East and Odisha in 2019.

The poll results in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were definitely not favourable for BJP but it is unfair to link them with the upcoming polls in 2019 Lok Sabha , he said.