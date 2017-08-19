PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Crime

GPTA arrested while accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 in Mayurbhanj

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
arrest

Mayurbhanj: Vigilance sleuths today arrested a Gram Panchayat Technical Assistant (GPTA) in Mayurbhanj district on charges of demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 from a contractor to pass a bill.

The arrested has been identified as Akhaya Kumar Dash, GPTA of Arpata panchayat under Gopabandhunagar block in the district.

According to reports, Akhaya had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 to contractor Swarup Kumar Nayak to pass the first installment Rs 4,50,000 construction bill of the residential building of Panchayat Executive Officer.

Swarup had informed the Vigilance department regarding the bribe demand of the official, following which Vigilance sleuths had laid a trap to nab the corrupt official red-handed.

As per the plan, today while Akhaya was accepting the bribe money of Rs 10,000 at the residence of the complainant, Vigilance officials caught him red-handed and recovered the money from his possession.

Besides, his rented house at Gopabandhunagar in Mayurbhanj and ancestral house at Balabhadrapur under Salipur police limits in Cuttack district are being searched.

He will be forwarded to court tomorrow, informed an official.

 

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express
3.4K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik nominated as Best Administrator, tops India’s list
7th Pay 7th Pay
2.6K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: No hike on minimum pay, allowances for employees
2.2K
Entertainment

In Pics: Odisha born director Abinash nanda makes TV commercial featuring 15 Odia actors
woman woman
1.7K
Twin City

Video: Woman rough up husband’s GF at city airport
sex racket sex racket
1.6K
Crime

Sex racket busted in Cuttack: Three arrested
To Top