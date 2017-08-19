GPTA arrested while accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: Vigilance sleuths today arrested a Gram Panchayat Technical Assistant (GPTA) in Mayurbhanj district on charges of demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 from a contractor to pass a bill.

The arrested has been identified as Akhaya Kumar Dash, GPTA of Arpata panchayat under Gopabandhunagar block in the district.

According to reports, Akhaya had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 to contractor Swarup Kumar Nayak to pass the first installment Rs 4,50,000 construction bill of the residential building of Panchayat Executive Officer.

Swarup had informed the Vigilance department regarding the bribe demand of the official, following which Vigilance sleuths had laid a trap to nab the corrupt official red-handed.

As per the plan, today while Akhaya was accepting the bribe money of Rs 10,000 at the residence of the complainant, Vigilance officials caught him red-handed and recovered the money from his possession.

Besides, his rented house at Gopabandhunagar in Mayurbhanj and ancestral house at Balabhadrapur under Salipur police limits in Cuttack district are being searched.

He will be forwarded to court tomorrow, informed an official.