GPS, panic buttons mandatory on public vehicles from April 1

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: The government has made it mandatory to have Global Positioning System (GPS) devices and an alert button in passenger transport vehicles including taxis and buses from April 1.

The road transport ministry has reiterated the deadline amid reports that most of the states had not done much to meet the target.

All taxis, buses and public transport vehicles, except three-wheelers and e-rickshaws, will have to install GPS and an alert button.

These devices will be placed by the manufacturer, dealer or the operators.

