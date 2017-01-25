GPS mandatory in all PDS vehicles

Bhubaneswar: Stopping thefts and misuse of PDS items is a major task on the hands of State with the Government deciding to install Global Positioning System (GPS) in each carriage vehicles carrying these items to curb such illegal practices.

The development came after a review meeting of the Food Supplies Department chaired by the Principal Secretary Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra here on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Mohapatra said the “The vehicles employed to carry the PDS items from the depot to the retailer points will be equipped with mandatory GPS to enable their tracking during the course of their journey.

He also said a decision has been made to set up Point of Sale (POS) machines in all block headquarters by this year’s end. The process will be extended to all parts of state by June later in the new fiscal.

About Rs 2600 crore has been transferred to the accounts of farmers as procurement price, he said.