GPS mandatory for vehicles transporting minerals in state

Bhubaneswar: In a receent development, the state government has made installation of Global Positioning System (GPS) mandatory for all trucks involved in transporting of minerals from this month (May) onwards.

Steel & Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick informed that no vehicles in state can transport minerals without GPS from today.

As per sources, out of 32,000 trucks engaged in the transportation of minerals, GPS has already been installed in 24,000 vehicles.

Mallick said that directions have been issued to install GPS in remaining 8,000 trucks at the earliest.