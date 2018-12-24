Govt to filter digital platforms for unlawful content

New Delhi: The government is making an all out endeavour to ‘filter’ all digital platforms including WhatsApp for ‘unlawful’ content.

Sources said the IT Ministry has proposed amendments to rules under Section 79-IT Act making it mandatory for online platforms.

Online platforms will be required to break end-to-end encryption, sources said.

The move is being seen as a siege on the privacy of citizens. It is also being dubbed as an assault on freedom of speech on the internet.

Experts say the government wants to monitor all content that it deems unfit as there is no definition for ‘unlawful content’.

The proposal has implications for all content on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter. The move is seen as a bid to control the political discourse on the internet ahead of elections.